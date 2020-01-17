Erin McGregor supports Brother Conor against Donald Cerrone before his UFC return

Erin McGregor shared a photo with her brother Conor before returning to UFC.

The Notorious faces Donald Cerrone in the early morning hours of Sunday, which will be his first fight in over 15 months.

On Instagram she shared a photo of the former two-weight champion with his family and commented: “Let’s go, Team Mc Gregor @thenotoriousmma #ufc #mcgregor #conormcgregor #family #loveyou.”

McGregor weighed in at £ 170 for his welterweight fight with “Cowboy”.

McGregor said before the fight: “I’ll go in, I’ll try to get laps here.” I’m not going to be in a hurry, I’m going to put pressure on Donald, I’m going to hurt Donald.

“If he can hold out, I will happily buy rounds here and then build on these rounds.

(Image: Steve Marcus / Getty Images)

Continue reading

Related articles

“I feel like the Diaz 2 build that I had and then the performance that I had in the fight myself and then led into the fight by Eddie Alvarez. I just felt in great shape and untouchable, so I try it to get.” this time in there again.

“Make no mistake, I’m coming with all my intentions and skills to push Donald away.”

Cerrone has more UFC victories and fights than anyone else, but has lost his last two fights.

Cerrone described McGregor as “the whole package” before her main event, but also claimed that he would have the most fun he ever had during the fight.

He said: “When he comes on stage, he speaks very well. He has expanded this sport enormously. The boys are a superstar

“He speaks well to the media. He brings a lot of eyes, a lot of attention, he’s the whole package.”

If you haven’t already, look forward to our Irish Mirror Sport and Irish Mirror GAA Facebook pages and follow us on Twitter.

Here you can see our Facebook main page.

Our Irish Mirror Sports page – where you can find all your Irish and British sports news – can be found here.

You can also visit our Irish Mirror GAA Sports page.

Irish Mirror’s Twitter account is @IrishMirror, while our sports account is @MirrorSportIE.

You can find our Instagram account here.