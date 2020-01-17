Erin and Ben NapierI still can’t believe that renovating homes in tiny Laurel, Mississippi, made them famous. “We do such a banal thing,” says Erin, 34, who is sitting in her production company’s office before going to the makeover house in the afternoon. “We work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” says Ben, 36. “Yes, we have a cameraman and a director, but it’s like working with our construction team in an office or on a construction site.”

The fourth season show follows Erin and Ben, who turn dilapidated old houses into dream digs. It also brings new energy to Laurel, an old wooden town with almost 19,000 inhabitants, which decreased in the middle of the 20th century after the loblolly pine forests in the region were cleared. Laurel had “had a hard time,” said Ben when the first season opened. “We are committed to changing each house individually.” In the season premiere on January 20 at 9 p.m. ET, the Napiers, share their experience of the tornado that hit Laurel and the surrounding area in December. (Take a quick look at the premiere below!)

The series has made Erin and Ben America’s newest sweetheart in home renovation and made Laurel a travel destination for fans of the show. The hometown had 12.2 million viewers in season three. Laurel attracts visitors from across the country who drive through the historic district looking for some of the more than 30 houses that have been renovated in the exhibition – as well as the Napier artisan from 1925. They shop in stores where Napier’s partners include Laurel Mercantile Co., a homewares boutique that the couple opened with a group of their business friends in the city’s old dry goods store and that is filled with American-made goods such as jadeite dishes and heirloom tools, and paintings by local artists. Nearby is the Scotsman General Store, which sells boots, flannel shirts, craft soda, and the Big Ben’s Blend coffee brand from Napiers. Ben’s wooden shop is also located there. It has an exhibition window so visitors can watch him make furniture for the show. And they have a line of furniture that is made in two small towns in North Carolina and Virginia because the couple is committed to making small towns better.

In fact, the Napiers are so seriously interested in improving small towns that they set out this year to revive another small town for a new six-episode spin-off series for HGTV, Home Town Rescue. The couple will help members of a community to be named to renovate nearby homes and upgrade public spaces. The new show is scheduled for a premiere in 2021. Don’t worry Laurel, they don’t go forever. The original show continues. “We don’t want to live anywhere else,” says Erin. “We love it here.”

See also: Erin Napiers Southern Skillet Cornbread

love at first sight

Erin was born to create. She grew up in Laurel and wanted to become a book designer, inspired by the painting and writing of her real estate agent mother and an aunt who was involved in scrapbooking. Her aunt gave her a “big, huge photo album with static sheets”, and little Erin filled it with sheets, newspaper clippings about dinosaur bone discoveries, and her own writing. In seventh grade, she discovered typography. “As soon as we got a computer, graphic design started for me,” says Erin. “I would make these fake ads for things, fake logos. I had fun with guy. “

She met Ben when they both studied at a junior college in nearby Ellisville, Mississippi. He was a 20-year-old history major, the son of a Methodist minister who had grown up in small towns across the South. She was an 18-year-old graphic designer, the daughter of a doctor whose family has lived in Laurel for generations. He was open-minded and funny. She was calm and artistic. They met when she took his photo for an annual contribution. “Six days later, we decided we would get married if we left school,” says Erin. “Since then we have been inseparable.”

You switched to Ole Miss and then Ben took over the woodworking. After the end of his class, he stayed with Erin in art class. When she had to frame pieces for a student exhibition, Ben made the frames. He had done rough carpentry, but woodworking was new. “Some of the assistants showed me how to use the tools,” says Ben. “It became an obsession.” Yes, he became a woodworker for the woman he loved.

Erin also inspired his first foray into furniture making. “I wanted a $ 3,000 closet that I saw in an antique shop and we couldn’t afford it,” she says. So Ben built one for her. He discovered that furniture made him happy and that there was no place he would rather be than in a wood shop. “My real passion is furniture design,” says Ben. “You can get lost in it.”

See also: Real estate brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott about what makes a “Forever Home” – and how to find your home

She found fame

After graduating from college, the couple returned to Laurel against the advice of some wondering what Erin would do with studying art in a dying wooden town. “My parents said,” You are very talented, but you live in Mississippi, baby. It’s just going to be difficult to be a professional artist, ”says Erin. “And I thought,” No, it’s not. Just look. Watch out and I’ll show you. “I think it was a bit rebellious for me to come back here.”

She worked as a graphic designer for a financial marketing company, then started her own business to design and sell online wedding printing invitations. Ben was a woodworker, director of the Methodist student ministry, and Mr. Loblolly, the official lumberjack mascot for the city events. They bought the beautiful old house where Erin had wanted to live since childhood, started renovating and got two fuzzy dogs.

Her big breakthrough came when a former manager of HGTV started following Erin’s Instagram account and saw the testimony of a television show about the life of an adorable couple in a small town in the deep south. The executive, Lindsey WeidhornNow running her own production company, asked the Napiers if they were wild. Erin and Ben said yes because they wanted Laurel to attract attention. Hometown premiered in March 2017 and was an instant success. The show is a commendation for small town life, where the neighbors are friendly, the church bells ring every hour, and mortgage payments are low. It is a binge watcher’s dream. You can listen to current events for hours and watch how Ben and Erin save wooden floors from pimpled carpets, exterminate kitchens from the 1980s, attach lush moldings and put everything together in time for the big unveiling. Just try looking at it without googling “Laurel Real Estate” and ask yourself briefly if your boss would let you telecommute.

Related: Leanne Ford of HGTV changed her career at 30 and didn’t look back

Scrappy, not crappy

Erin and Ben are not building their renovations, but the vision of what a property should look like is up to them. In each episode, a homeowner selects one of two Napier-selected homes, buys the home, and hands the keys to Erin and Ben for the remodeling. The couple works with contractors, artisans and designers to manage the renovation. Ben makes some individual pieces of furniture and equipment for the home, such as a wooden banquet from the local high school or a kitchen table with perfectly twisted legs. Erin decides which walls need to be knocked down to open the dated floor plan. She oversees the design and adds crafting details such as: B. stained glass windows or wall art from the innards of an old piano.

They give homeowners the digs of their dreams for less than $ 200,000 on average, including the home sale price and renovation. The nice thing about living in a state where the cost of living is low. “I mean, if you make $ 100,000 a year in Mississippi, you live big,” says Erin. “We give people the best possible historical restoration and conservation that we can achieve with the available budget. “Scrappy, not crappy” is the motto here. “

The Napiers work with small budgets and fast processing, since it is television and not reality. If the custom tile they ordered for the makeover house is broken, Ben and Erin have no time to order. They have to stick to a production schedule, so they have to improvise. “We go to the City Home Center (a local hardware store in Laurel) that day and get something else. You have to be flexible, ”says Erin. “We solve a lot of problems,” says Ben. “We shine there.”

Erin and Ben are not impressed by their own celebrity. They quickly commend the crew helping them with the renovation work for the success of the renovation work, and their business partners and roommates from Laurel for reviving the city.

Together they are authentically adorable. Ben is a 6-foot-6-bear from a Pixieish 5-foot-5 Erin man. You finish each other’s sentences. She calls him “tall” and looks at him lovingly as he speaks. He hugs her very much. They have a 2 year old daughter, Helen, who is the center of their world. They plan their daily schedule of naps, meals, and bedtime, and they won’t leave town until two nights if Helen can go with them. “Helen is number one and everything else has to be in line behind her,” says Erin.

They are really vintage. Ben drives a 1962 Chevy pickup. Erin drives a Jeep Grand Wagoneer in 1988. They live in a 95 year old house and work on old houses all day. “Older things are the next things we have about time machines,” says Erin. “If you live in an old house or drive an old car, you always have the feeling that you are living in a time when design is more important. Now it is all about convenience. How fast can we build, how fast, how cheap. And I don’t care if I’m fast or cheap. Everything should be enjoyed and enjoyed, and I think that’s what old houses and life are all about. “

See also: Boise Boys from HGTV give their tips for a slim and functional home

My definition of home is …

“Wherever Erin and (our daughter) Helen are. «- Ben

“The place I prefer to be when I’m on a plane. “- Erin

Design Tips!

Best Reno idea

Ben:Customize prefab house. We bought an off-the-shelf door for our home but removed the factory trim and custom trim for the home. “

Erin: “Spend money on bigger baseboards. You need bigger baseboards than you think. Large skirting boards are sexy. “

What they make fun of

Ben: Wood grain, like in the crib that he made for Helen.

Erin: Typography can be art.

What every home has to have

Ben: Large windows open every room.

Erin: Books personalize a room.

Your plan for life after TV stars

Erin: “When the show is over, I’ll design books.”

Ben: “I will work in my wood workshop.”

Your main renewal hero

Ben: “The boys in this old house. I love to see their show because they are a bunch of clumsy old men who are just like the guys in our crew. They are just good at what they do. “

Erin: “Gil Schafer is my absolute favorite. He is an architect with whom he works a lot Rita Konigwho is an interior designer. “

See also: Hometown Heroes: 50 amazing Americans from all states

Daily parade

Celebrity interviews, prescriptions and health tips are delivered to your inbox.