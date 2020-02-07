Ericsson skips mobile fair about coronavirus

Swedish telecommunications equipment supplier Ericsson said on Friday that it would be missing a major trade show because of the risk of the spread of the corona virus.

It is the second major company to withdraw from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as South Korea’s LG has already announced it will skip the largest annual event for the mobile phone industry.

Several Chinese groups, such as ZTE and Huawei, have announced that they will take precautions and limit their presence at the event.

The new corona virus, which occurred in late December, claimed more than 630 lives and infected at least 31,000 people in mainland China, with more than 240 cases spreading to two dozen countries.

“Due to the outbreak of the novel corona virus, Ericsson has decided to withdraw from the industry event GSMA Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2020 because the health and safety of employees and customers cannot be guaranteed,” said a statement.

“Ericsson’s responsibility for the health and safety of employees, customers, and other stakeholders is a top priority for the company,” he added.

The Mobile World Congress, which takes place every February in the Spanish city of Barcelona, ​​is an important event for manufacturers of telecommunications network devices as well as for manufacturers of mobile phones.

Companies often build elaborate stands to showcase their goods, and thousands attend the event, which is an important meeting point for executives to discuss industry developments.

Virus effects: Car manufacturers are checking whether China can be put back into operation

