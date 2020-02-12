Eric Stonestreet shares emotional modern family thanks

ABC

Eric Stonestreet says goodbye.

The star of the modern family is suitable as Fizbo, his clown-alter ego, for the last time in the episode of the season of the ABC sitcom entitled ‘Paris’.

“As far as I can remember, I just wanted to be a clown in the circus. My father called me Fizbo, my grandmother made all my clown suits and my parents let me be the boy who raised pigs, played drums, took karate (played karate) ) football, and did makeup and wigs from time to time, all of which led to the moment in 2009 when two writers, Brad Walsh and Paul Corrigan wrote a sketch from Modern Family called “Fizbo” and you were introduced to Fizbo, the ass-kicking clown, who will let you run like a balloon animal, “wrote Stonestreet in a note on Twitter.

“(Wednesday) you see Fizbo one last time. I think Grandma Louise would be proud that her little clown came all the way from Kanas City, KS to the streets of Paris, France. When you met Fizbo 11 years ago, Cam said: “Hello, old friend.” (Wednesday), I say, goodbye old friend. Thank you Modern Family for letting me fulfill my dream of being a clown in the biggest circus of all. Hollywood, “he concluded.

The tweet also contained pictures of Stonestreet as a child dressed as Fizbo, along with his family members mentioned in the note. See it above.

In the episode the family goes to Paris so that Jay (Ed O’Neill) can accept a lifetime performance award for his work in the cabinet industry. Claire (Julie Bowen) has a secret appointment and Cam fulfills his lifelong dream of acting as Fizbo on the streets of Paris. But is Fizbo’s performance one for the record books? Guest stars include Arnaud Binard as a man, Jean-Francois Pages as Bernard Busse and Jean-Pierre Pivolot as Fizbeau.

Modern Family broadcast on Wednesday, 9 p.m. on ABC.