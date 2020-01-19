ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the international community to oppose “the merchants of blood and chaos” when he left for a Berlin summit on Sunday to resolve the Libya conflict.

Erdogan is supporting the United States-backed government in Tripoli, led by Fayez Sarraj, and sent troops to Libya earlier this month to help them fight General Khalifa Hifter’s eastern forces.

He will join leaders from Russia, the West and the Arab countries, as well as the leaders of opposing Libyan factions in the German capital, to stop the nine-month struggle for the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

Erdogan said at Istanbul Ataturk Airport that the world had not responded appropriately to Hifter’s “ruthless attack”.

He added: “Hopes that will blossom again with the armistice and the Berlin summit should not be sacrificed to the merchants’ ambitions for blood and chaos.”

A ceasefire sponsored by Turkey and Russia was announced a week ago, but sporadic fighting continued. On Friday, Hifter-loyal tribal groups occupied several large oil export terminals on the east coast of Libya and southern oil fields to pose another challenge to the Tripoli government.

Germany brings together key players in Libya’s longstanding conflict to curb foreign armed forces, consolidate the ceasefire and restart a political process to determine Libya’s future.

The Serraj government is supported by Turkey, Qatar and Italy, while Hifter is supported by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and France. Russian military entrepreneurs have fought alongside Hifter’s forces, although Moscow continues to have ties to both sides in the conflict.

