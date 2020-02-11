Equal rights Amendment carriers must start over

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg said on Monday that those like those who support an equivalent change to the constitution should start again to make it succeed instead of trusting that the failed attempt of the 1970s comes to life.

“I would like to see a new beginning,” Ginsburg said during an event at the Georgetown law school in Washington. “I would like it to start again.”

Congress sent the amendment, which guarantees equal rights for men and women under the law, to the states in 1972. It gave states seven years to ratify it, later the period extended to 1982. But the amendment was not ratified by the required three-quarters of states before the deadline.

However, last month the Virginia legislators voted to ratify the amendment and thus become the 38th and final requirement. The Ministry of Justice has said that it is too late and a lawsuit is ongoing.

In addition to Virginia, Nevada and Illinois also voted to ratify the amendment after the deadline in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Five states have withdrawn their previous approvals.

“There is too much controversy over latecomers,” Ginsburg said. “Plus, a number of states have withdrawn their ratification. So if you count a late-comer on the positive side, how can you ignore states that said we have changed our minds?”

Ginsburg has previously expressed the opinion that the amendment “three states failed in ratification.”

Ginsburg has been a champion of the Equal Rights Amendment for decades. And her standard answer to the question of how she would improve the constitution is to point to the ERA.

Ginsburg said on Monday that she is often asked: “Did you not get” from the vehicle of the equal protection clause of the 14th amendment “in the same place where you would be at the ERA?” She said her answer is “not entirely”.

Ginsburg noted that every constitution in the world written since 1950 has the equivalent of an equal rights amendment.

“I want to show my granddaughters that equal citizenship of men and women is a fundamental human right,” Ginsburg said, following comments she made earlier.

She added: “The union will be more perfect if that simple statement – that men and women are equal citizens – is part of our fundamental governmental instrument. So even if the argument is largely symbolic, it is a very important symbol.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.