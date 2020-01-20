Eptic talks about new music, evolution as a producer and its huge 2019 [Interview]

As we embark on 2020 and look at the past decade, you’d be hard pressed to find a dubstep producer with a stronger CV than Eptic. Michael Bella burst onto the scene with an eponymous EP in 2011 before making his debut on the venerable dubstep label Never say die with his Like a boss EP in 2012. Since then, the Belgian DJ / producer has abandoned a constant flow of singles and EP, cementing his place at the top of the dubstep’s VIP list.

2019 may have been Eptic’s biggest year, when he released two huge singles on Monstercat, “Flesh and blood“and”Power“, And collaborated on two of the biggest dance hits of the year,”South side“with DJ Snake and “Let it go“with Dillon Francis. In addition to that, Michael also ended his Flesh & Blood tour with Tynan. We recently had the chance to sit down and chat with Michael about how Eptic has exploded over the past two years, his evolution as a producer, what he has in store for 2020 and his appreciation for his fans . Here’s what he had to say.

Hi Michael, thanks for chatting with us. It’s been a huge year for you, tell us about some of your highlights in 2019 and what stood out for you this year?

“Of course, my pleasure! 2019 has been by far the most eventful year of my career and this is expressed lightly, so much has happened. If I had to reduce it, I would say that collaborating with DJ Snake was my favorite thing, because it was always one of my goals to work with him. Apart from that, going out during the Dillon Francis set for the premiere of our new song blew me away, I couldn’t stop laughing once I left the stage. “

You participated in the Flesh & Blood tour with Tynan, how was the tour? What was different or special about it?

“It’s amazing! First of all, I love to tour with Tynan. He’s quite calm like me but knows how to party at the same time which is the perfect balance. He is also a producer and crazy DJ. Regarding the tour itself, what made it special for me was the visuals.

I really try to push more and more the visual aspect of my music with each tour, the final objective of all this is to make a high-end production tour with a unique and self-designed visual spectacle. What made me special in a different aspect was the fact that so many hardcore fans showed up for these shows. I have met so many people who have made me crazy about illustrations, figurines and tattoos. It’s crazy. “

This year you’ve collaborated with huge artists, including Dillon Francis and DJ Snake. What was it like having some of the biggest names in dance music so eager to work with you recently?

“It’s pretty surreal, it still makes me smile when I think about it. I never thought that kind of names would want to work with me. I have always been convinced that I would be stuck in the dubstep field and it is honestly a dream come true for me to work with these people. “

Tell me about some of your last releases, you had the Flesh & Blood EP and “Bloodlust VIP”, how did these projects come about?

“I usually try to do an EP or a big project every year. Flesh & Blood took a long time because I wanted to push myself creatively and not just do another dubstep EP. The reason that I experiment with so many different genres is because I want to end up working on a memorable album that stands out. ‘Bloodlust VIP’ was actually my tour intro and I never planned on releasing it. People seemed to really like it online and Skism asked me to release it for the Never Say Die 10 years compilation, so here we are! “

What more would you like to accomplish as an artist and producer?

“My main objective is to work with more great artists, to make an album one day and to do a high production tour with an absurd scenography.”

What can fans expect in 2020? New collaborations? Tell us about Rampage 2020?

“I have a new single coming out in a few weeks. Valentino Khan and I are currently finishing a new song which I am really happy with. Apart from that, I am collaborating this year with some massive artists of which I cannot say too much for the moment… Super happy to play again against the unleashing! The crowd and the production of this show are always crazy and I always have the best time because it is only 20 minutes from my home in Belgium. “

What special moment have you had in your career as an artist / producer?

“I would say that what struck me the most this year was the feeling that I can work with almost everyone I want on the EDM scene. The thing that is most important to me is making cool music with nice people. Also, the fan support this year has been unreal, all the tattoos and the things people make me blow. “

Check out Eptic’s “Bloodlust VIP” now on Never Say Die Records. The dates for upcoming North American tours are also below.

February 15 – Winter Wipeout 6 – Reno, NV

February 21 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium w / Svdden Death – San Francisco, CA

March 20 – Beyond Wonderland – San Bernardino, California

March 21 – Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

May 30 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO