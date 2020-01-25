Eptic gets honest about going from almost no reservations to huge success

Every artist you see headlining a festival or selling a local place has had the same start as everyone else: someone in a room fiddling with Ableton, FL Studio or whatever. From there, they were probably also an opening DJ and played in halls of less than 100 people. Watch them play now for thousands and sell flagship tours.

Including Eptic, who yesterday became honest about dropping out of his project last year after he became depressed, “hardly playing festivals”. and below the surface that the occasional fan is unaware of.

Still, he continued and what turned out to be a crisis is a thing of the past as he is on many queues at major festivals this year and “working on music with some of the biggest producers”.

Last year, I played almost no festivals, I was really depressed and I almost quit my project. I participate in most of the big parties this year on time slots and I work on music with some of the biggest producers. Very grateful for 2020 so far and proud of me, my team and the fan base❤️

– EPTIC (@Eptic) January 25, 2020

All this to say that no matter where you are in your career, things can always change. Never stop working, never stop grinding, because when you do, it’s when you stop growing.

Find tickets to see Eptic live here.

Photo of Travis Ferkitch