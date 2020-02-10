EPL: Woodward reveals what will happen at Man Utd this season

Manchester United vice chairman Ed Woodward said this summer was an “important opportunity” for the club to rebuild.

Woodward admitted on a fan forum that they “are not yet where we want to go”.

United occupies eighth place in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fighting for consistency this season.

During the meeting, Woodward warned that the process may not go smoothly, but assured that the club would continue to strive to achieve its goals.

According to him, work is underway to strengthen the academy, the hiring process and the scouting network.

“Considerable efforts have already been made and investments have been made to strengthen the academy. We appreciate the progress that has been made behind the scenes to ensure that we have the right players, the right infrastructure and the right culture to ensure long-term success.

“Similarly, we have done a lot of work on our recruitment process, with significant investments in scouting, data and analysis. The HR department works with Ole and his trainers on a clear plan and philosophy.

“We are focused on introducing a combination of experience and the best young players with the potential to develop, and merging graduates from our academy with high quality acquisitions,” said Woodward in the comments read at the meeting.

United were only able to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January and brought Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua on loan until the end of this season.