Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho was not impressed with VAR when he was held to a 0-0 draw at Watford on Saturday.

Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga saved a penalty from Troy Deeney before Erik Lamela saw his effort go wild.

After the match, Mourinho told BBC Sport: “We played very well. We started the match without a striker but with a lot of attacking players.

“We had control of the game, especially in the first half, we came into dangerous positions, we created chances but we didn’t manage to score.

“I am happy with the way we played, with our commitment. I think the result is unfair, I think it would have been more unfair if we had lost.

“We are not good at adapting to this style of football. We were quite difficult to play. “

Regarding VAR decisions, he added, “They did not discuss which one should have been a penalty, and then they looked at one which clearly was not. It is also next to the red cards that should have been.

“Very bad decisions. I love goal line technology, I respect that. “