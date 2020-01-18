EPL: What Harry Maguire Said After Being Appointed New Man United Captain

New Manchester United captain Harry Maguire said he was honored to be the club’s skipper after Ashley Young left.

POST DAILY reported that Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had named Maguire new club captain Friday after Young left Old Trafford for Inter Milan.

Speaking on Sunday before the shock between Man United and Liverpool, Maguire told MVTV: “It is an immense honor to be the captain of this prestigious club. It is a great feeling for me, but the hard work continues and I will continue to do my best, on and off the field, to make this club a success. “

“Having the manager’s confidence to do this job after only five or six months here is something. I have only been here for five or six months and it is obviously a great feeling for me to earn my trust in this time.

“It gives me confidence before the games and the way I put myself in the race. Off the pitch and on the pitch is especially important as a captain and this is something I look forward to, but, as I said, the bottom line is to be successful as a club during the time that I am here. “