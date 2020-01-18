EPL: What Guardiola said after Man City didn't beat Crystal Palace

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reacted to his team’s 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Crystal Palace opened the scoring in the first half thanks to Cenk Tosun, but Sergio Aguero scored two goals in the second half to give City the lead before Fernandinho scored a late goal to ensure that the two parties each share a point in Etihad.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola told BBC Sport: “Well, it was a close game.

“We did everything we scored twice and unfortunately we couldn’t win, and unfortunately the late goal changes the game.”

When asked about what he said to his players at half time, Guardiola added, “I told them to keep going and keep fighting the box and trying to control the game.

“They got too tight and they tried to do their part and if you go to the analyst in a corner, I think we have more chances but unfortunately we could not win.”

Man City will now face Sheffield United in their next Premier League match on Tuesday.