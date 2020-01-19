EPL: Tammy Abraham reveals Lampard's advice to Chelsea players after 1-0 loss to Newcastle

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham revealed the words of manager Frank Lampard after his 1-0 loss to Newcastle on Saturday.

The English gaffer was left frustrated by the loss and called on his players to express their anger against Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

Isaac Hayden’s 94th minute in Newcastle gave Steve Bruce three points and left them nothing from their trip to St James’s Park.

Abraham, who was also frustrated with the result of the match, said that Lampard had already drawn the team’s attention to face Arsenal.

“The gaffer [Lampard] said after the game” We gave it our all, keep your head up high, we have another massive game on Tuesday “and we just need to get rid of our anger at Arsenal.

“It is difficult to take,” added the English international.

“It’s the kind of games you watch on TV and you never expect it to happen to you.”

“We dominated the match, in the second half, I don’t remember they shot until the last minute and they score.

“For us, we have to pay tribute to Newcastle, they defended the whole game well, they disrupted our style of play, but we gave everything and we were unlucky enough to lose in the end.”

Chelsea and Arsenal meet at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.