EPL: Solskjaer warned Man Utd to fire him if Ighalo flopped

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was warned that if Odion Ighalo did not impress during his loan period, he could be released.

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson stated this when he wrote in his column for the Daily Star.

According to Merson, Ighalo could be “the last straw” for Solskjaer at United.

“Odion Ighalo could be the last straw at Manchester United.

“If this signing is a disaster, Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have big problems.

“Don’t get me wrong. He could rediscover the shape he once had at Watford and be a huge success. But he could be the biggest ridicule the Premier League has ever seen.

“Only time can tell.

“But remember, the last time he was here, he only scored one goal in 18 games before Watford sold it, and he’s going to get lazy in China,” Merson wrote.

Ighalo approved a six-month loan agreement with Shanghai Shenhua on the day of the transfer.

The 30-year-old previously played in the Premier League for Watford, where he scored 16 times in 55 games.

Solskjaer made a move for Ighalo, his squad was about to attack.

The Norwegian had failed with appearances for Erling Haaland and Josh King before hiring the Nigerian striker.

“It’s a big question, and when things go horribly wrong, the pressure on the manager increases because you’re always measured by both your signatures and your results,” added Merson.