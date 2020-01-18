EPL: Solskjaer responds to Klopp criticism, reveals what Man United will do in Liverpool

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responded to criticism of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp before the championship game on Sunday.

Klopp had criticized the playing style of Manchester United.

Rejecting Klopp, Solskjaer also predicted that his young team will face the challenge of frustrating Liverpool again on Sunday.

Klopp accused United of negative tactics after the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October.

But Solskjaer said he would take Klopp’s obvious displeasure as a compliment.

The Norwegian said during a press conference: “I consider it a compliment that we have defended so well and that they have not really created opportunities against us

“When the opposition manager is frustrated, it is a good sign for you that our boys have done well.

“We played them at Old Trafford twice and were the closest to winning both games. So we have a few games to look back at which will give us some conviction. “

Solskjaer insisted that his young team would be ready to take on the challenge of becoming the first team to beat Klopp’s men in the league this season.

Solskjaer said: “[I have] no fear for security. Of course, they want to try to intimidate us as long as it is within the limits.

“I was sitting on a trainer going to Anfield and whatever they yell and yell at you, you don’t really realize it.

“You should expect these games. It is a great challenge for our players to play against the leaders of the league. It can be an intimidating place but I am sure it will be fine.”