EPL: Solskjaer gives injury update to Pogba, Rashford and others before Chelsea and Man Utd clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has informed Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Lee Grant of his injuries before his side’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

Man United meet Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on February 17 after playing goalless against the Wolves in their last Premier League encounter.

Solskjaer says Pogba, Rashford, and Grant are unwilling to attend Red Devil training before going up against Frank Lampard’s side.

Rashford, Pogba and Grant were even excluded from the Man United squad to travel to Spain for their winter break warm-up on Saturday as the trio continue to recover from their injuries.

“Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are not yet ready to practice before meeting Chelsea,” Solskjaer told MUTV on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, Lee Grant had an injury that required surgery.

“So he’s going to be out for two or three months, so hopefully he’ll be back before the season ends.”