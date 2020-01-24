EPL: Solskjaer asks Man Utd to give him four years as Klopp

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has asked for more time as he seeks to rebuild his team and says his Liverpool rivals are an example to follow.

Solskjaer is under increased pressure after consecutive defeats against Liverpool and Burnley.

United is currently six points behind the Champions League and is 33 points behind Liverpool.

Solskjaer, speaking to the media on Friday, insisted that there would be no “quick fix” to improve their form.

“For me, we have a way of doing things.

“Of course, you can see that other teams have behaved well. Jurgen [Klopp] has spent four years building his team and they’re doing great now. I’ve said it so many times, it’s not going to be a quick fix.

“There won’t be eight or ten players in a single transfer window. We had an appropriate transfer window in the summer because the January ones are difficult. But we are trying to do something now.

“When you start something, you stick to it, for me anyway.”

“I’m not going to change six, eight, nine or 10 months to find a job and start believing in a different way of doing things.

“I will stick with what the club has trusted me and I hope it will be enough, and that they can see what we are doing is right.

“It’s one of those jobs that … we know how football is today, but all of my conversations with the club have been positive,” he said.