EPL: Premier League top scorers unveiled [Top 24]

After the conclusion of the English Premier League, EPL, the matches of the 23rd matchday Sunday, where Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-0, below are the top scorers in pursuit of the golden shoe in the English League high flight.

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy is currently the top scorer with 17 goals.

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero scored 15 goals while Marcus Rashford of Manchester United scored 14 goals.

Premier League top scorers:

17 goals: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).

15 goals: Sergio Aguero (Man City).

14 goals: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Danny Ings (Southampton), Marcus Rashford (Man United).

13 goals: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea).

11 goals: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

10 goals: Teemu Pukki (Norwich), Raul Jimenez (Wolves).

9 goals: Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Chris Wood (Burnley)

8 goals: Richarlison (Everton), Anthony Martial (Man United).

7 goals: Neal Maupay (Brighton), Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Firmino (Liverpool), Riyad Mahrez, (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa).

6 goals: James Maddison (Leicester City), Dele Alli (Tottenham).