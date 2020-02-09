EPL: Premier League reveals why clubs can give up the Carabao Cup and announces plans for foreign players

Richard Masters, new Premier League boss, has indicated that some of the top clubs in the top division could lose the Carabao Cup due to changes in the Champions League that could bring four additional games per season.

“In the end there isn’t enough space [on the calendar],” he said.

“It is not absolute that the Carabao Cup will be fatally damaged if the shape of the European competitions changes.

“There are some clever people out there who might be able to put this thing together. But I think it would fundamentally change the trajectory, ”he said according to Mailonline.

He also said that during the Brexit negotiations with the football association, the Premier League will work to ensure that 16 foreign players are admitted to their 25-man teams.

The FA wants up to 12 domestic players per squad and only 13 “foreign” players.

Home grown players accounted for 47 percent of Premier League starts this season

The Premier League chief also said that the intent to have up to 16 foreign players is for the data to show that this number can be found in the best teams in the world.

“There is no reason why this system cannot be verifiable over time. So you measure the success of the system over time. If it doesn’t work, it corrects itself.

“I think if we can create a model that is mutually acceptable, it is a model that is worth pursuing,” he said.