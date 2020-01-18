EPL: Pepe talks about Arsenal finishing in the top four, reveals what Arteta wants from him

Arsenal star Nicolas Pepe insisted that it is not “impossible” for the Gunners to finish in the top four this season in the Premier League rankings.

The Ivorian international also revealed what Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expects from him.

Arsenal are currently in tenth position on the Premier League newspaper with 28 points in 22 games.

“It will be difficult to finish in the top four this season, but it is not impossible,” Pepe told Sky Sports.

“For the future, our only goal is to get a win in our home game against Sheffield United, and in general, we have to stop losing points and making stupid mistakes.”

He added: “The manager [Mikel Arteta] stressed the importance of defending well as a team and making interceptions when our opponents are trying to attack.

“He has shown that he really trusts me, and he knows exactly what I can do.

“When it comes to working on my own game, he wants me to find myself in individual situations, to cross, score goals and get assists, of course.”

Pepe joined Arsenal from Lille for £ 72 million last year.