EPL: Paul Merson says Mourinho regrets becoming Tottenham manager

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson said Jose Mourinho regrets accepting Tottenham’s job as manager after Mauricio Pochettino’s dismissal.

Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in Tottenham in November, 12 hours after the Argentine left.

Mourinho won 10 with Spurs, but the defeats against Chelsea and Manchester United changed expectations for the club.

“I said when he went there it would take her away and there would be a magic offensive – and he smiled for a while,” Merson wrote for the Daily Star.

Merson further noted that it would not last (Mourinho’s success in the club).

He said Mourinho had gotten grumpy again, adding he didn’t see how he (Mourinho) improved her at all. Not a little.

“He looks like he’s thinking,” What did I do when I got here? ” He added.

Tottenham is fifth in the Premier League and four points ahead of Chelsea.

Merson said the Portuguese are only in the club to get them into the top 4.

“I can’t see Daniel Levy want to win the FA Cup, but I can’t go back to the Champions League.”

Merson added that Chelsea has the best position for fourth place this season and he can’t see Jose Mourinho catching them

“I don’t think it will work for him there. This game in Southampton was like a performance at the end of his tenure in Old Trafford,” said Merson.