EPL: Mourinho talks about buying a new striker after Tottenham didn't beat Watford

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho reacted to his team’s draw with Watford in the Premier League on Saturday at Vicarage Road.

The Portuguese also said that if possible, the Spurs will sign a new striker next January after the long-term injury to Harry Kane.

“Good game, they fought for their point and we fought for more, but the technology that I love and respect in the game, the technology of the goal line, is never wrong. By a centimeter, maybe a millimeter, we have not won but full respect for goal line technology. I got used to respecting it from the start and I don’t even have any emotion because I wait for the goal or not and continue. So it’s unlucky there, but that’s what it is, “said Mourinho in his post-match press conference quoted by Football London after the match.

“We started well, we played well and we finished well. It’s not easy to come here and play with a team that is not physical but just technical. Apart from the defenders, we played with Winks, Lo Celso, Dele, Lamela, Lucas, Son. “

Mourinho added: “If possible, yes, Tottenham will buy a striker, if that is not the case. We all want the best for the club, but it must be when it is possible to do it and the right to do it. It’s not the last game in Tottenham history, we have another Wednesday and a lot next season. We have to be calm. “

Mourinho’s team will now face Norwich City on Wednesday in their next Premier League game.