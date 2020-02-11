EPL: Mourinho names two surprise teams that could be among the top four

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United are real candidates for the top 4 spots in the Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mourinho also praised Nuno Espírito Santo and Chris Wilder for the work they have done this season.

Sheffield is currently fifth, two points ahead of Chelsea fourth.

Wolves occupy ninth place with 35 points, although they also have to play in the Europa League.

“Wolves and Sheffield United are fighting for the top four places [the managers] can say no, I understand if they say no, but the reality is that they are. Not only because of the position they have in the table, but also because of the strength and quality.

“You arrive in a situation where everyone’s eyes should be more than happy – they are not more than happy.

“It’s not just about Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton. It’s not just about us,” said Mourinho.