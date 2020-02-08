EPL: Messi is not Ronaldo – Petit warns Man City, United of signing the Barcelona captain

Former Barcelona midfielder Emmanuel Petit said Lionel Messi’s games are numbered.

Petit warned Manchester United and Newcastle City not to sign the Argentine, adding that a move doesn’t make sense for Messi.

The former French international said City and United should forget Messi. He said the player is not built for the Premier League like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Petit spent three years with Arsenal and Chelsea and one year with Barca.

He said: “Honestly, I don’t think it’s suitable for the intensity of England,” said Der Spiegel.

“He doesn’t like to be shut down and fought. He’s protected in Spain.”

Petit said that although it would be a pleasure for Premier League fans to see Messi, he doesn’t see why a club like Manchester City switched to Messi at 32 or 33, for example.

He said if City and United wanted to sign the Barcelona star, they should have done it a few years ago.

“Messi is not Cristiano Ronaldo. Physically, it’s not the same machine, he added.

“Ronaldo is a monster, but at 32, Messi only plays for a year or two at the highest level.

“Even if he plays with great players at Barca, he won’t have the same pace or dribbling ability.”