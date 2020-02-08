EPL: Manchester United suffered serious injuries before meeting Chelsea

Manchester United received two serious injuries before the Premier League game against Chelsea.

The Blues will play United on Stamford Bridge in a week on Monday, a massive top four impact game.

Frank Lampard’s team will hope the two injured stars will be able to choose from Christian Pulisic, while United will forego some of their key stars

Striker Marcus Rashford will certainly not be available to choose from, while Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are quickly recovering for the game.

However, the two midfielders may be playing when coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expelled them from the Reds’ warm weather training camp.

The Manchester Evening News quoted Solskjaer as saying, “You have a week or so off and we have more days [break] because we’re playing Chelsea on Monday.”

“So we will meet on Saturday and have a good camp where we can work on different things.

“Of course we have a few new players that we hope we can integrate into the squad.

“[The players] were fantastic. With all the injuries, we had to rely on the fact that many of them might play more games than they should and they were brilliant.

“Yes, we have had ups and downs, but it shows that we miss the injured players. Yes, it will be a nice break and I think it is time we got it in England.”

“I think all teams will regain their energy levels.”

A win for Manchester United will bolster their hopes for fourth place and qualify for the Champions League in a season that has gone up and down for the Red Devils.