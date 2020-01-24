EPL: Man Utd identifies three managers to replace Solskjaer

Manchester United chiefs have drawn up a shortlist of three managers to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under fire, according to Star Sport.

United executive vice president Ed Woodward is reluctant to fire Solskjaer. But the club has always drawn up a shortlist of three to replace Solskjaer if the results don’t improve, along with Pochettino, Gareth Southgate and Julian Nagelsmann.

Solskjaer is fighting to save his job at Old Trafford, with a total of 34 points for United, their lowest level at this point in the season since 1990.

The Red Devils are six points behind fourth place from Chelsea and 33 points lower than Premier League leader Liverpool, who also have a game in hand.

Solskjaer first impressed after his acting appointment following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho.

But the Norwegian is now the favorite of bookies to become the next managerial victim.