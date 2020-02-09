EPL: Man City v West Ham, Chelsea v Man United, other games canceled

The league match between Manchester City and West Ham United was canceled.

The Premier League clash should begin on Sunday at 4:30 p.m., but had to be postponed due to Storm Clara.

Manchester City announced the move via its Twitter handle and said: “Today’s @ premierleague game against West Ham has been postponed due to the extreme and escalating weather conditions and for the safety of fans and staff.”

Storm Ciara has also caused the postponement of other sporting events in the UK, such as: B. rugby and horse racing.

West Ham supporters who came by train would have had problems disrupting the rail network with Ciara.

A number of trains from London Euston to Manchester Piccadilly have already been canceled.

Bournemouth supporters were unable to make the trip to Sheffield United for the 2:00 p.m. clash as strong winds and floods affected the transportation network.

The Women Super League, WSL, North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Meadow Park in Boreham Wood is also out.

This also applies to all six games in the WSL, including the games between Chelsea and Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton.

“Today’s game against @SpursWomen in Meadow Park has been postponed due to extreme weather conditions for the safety of the audience,” said the Arsenal Women on their official Twitter.

“Please don’t travel to Meadow Park.”