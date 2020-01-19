EPL: Liverpool finally apologizes to Evra

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra said Liverpool apologized to him for wearing t-shirts in support of Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan racially abused him in 2011.

Suarez, now a Barcelona star, was banned for eight games nine years ago and one day after the ban, Liverpool wore “Suarez 7” t-shirts during the warm-up before facing Wigan.

The question persisted, Evra previously admitted that Liverpool’s action had frustrated him to say the least.

The Frenchman has now revealed that Liverpool CEO Peter Moore had been contacted via an apologizing letter for the incident.

Speaking as an expert Sunday before the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool Evra made the revelation.

“Yes, first of all, I was really happy when Jamie Carragher apologized, of course, I received a personal letter from Peter Moore and I was really touched by that,” Evra told Sky Sports.

“He told me that he hoped it was never too late because this incident happened nine years ago, but I thought it was really positive.

“After about three days after the show (they got in touch), I said to myself” thank you very much, this letter really touched my heart “.

“I was very disappointed for a club as important as Liverpool to support a great cause like this, but now I can see real people, honest people working for this club and I even have more respect for Liverpool because ‘they are fighting for a problem Human race.

“I was really happy. I just said that I hope you are not going to win the league, but it was three months ago. It was really important to me and as I said, we have a big rivalry between us but it shows that Liverpool is a first class club. “