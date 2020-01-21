EPL: Leicester players take action against teammates, Chilwell, Choudhury

The Leicester City players fined teammates Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury for late arrival for a training session last week.

Leicester did not sanction the two players but relied on protocols accepted within the team, according to Sky Sports.

Fines for such an offense are paid into a central fund to pay for the players’ Christmas party.

Manager Brendan Rodgers is not overly concerned about the behavior of the two players, whom he abandoned from the match against Burnley on Sunday.

Rodgers admitted that the two players had personal reasons that contributed to their delay in training.

The club made no official comments on the players’ action, but Rodgers addressed the issue after the 2-1 loss to Burnley.

“They missed a very important session for us in the week, which was the preparation leading up to this match, so we couldn’t get them into the match,” Rodgers told reporters after the match.

“They just weren’t available for training. We were doing a lot of preparation for this game, they couldn’t be there, so now we have moved on.

“The two will be in contention for Wednesday.”