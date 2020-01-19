EPL: Lampard talks about Kante and Abraham after Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Newcastle

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard praised midfielder N’Golo Kante for his “exceptional” performance in the Blues’ 1-0 loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

He also said Chelsea should not “rely absolutely” on striker Tammy Abraham alone to get the team’s goals.

Chelsea missed the chance to make it to fourth place after losing, thanks to Isaac Hayden’s late goal at St. James’s Park.

It was another frustrating afternoon for the Blues, who had 70% of the ball and 19 attempts but couldn’t score.

“We absolutely cannot count on Tammy Abraham,” Lampard said after the match, quoted by Metro UK.

“We have to have goals from across the front line if we are to close the gap up. Tammy has been fantastic this season – it hasn’t gone really well for him today but it’s football.

“I really can’t complain about the team. Of course, we don’t want to give the headers in our box, they’re big and it happens, but other than that, we’ve given everything to try to win the match.

“Sometimes we can [go to two on offense] if a match feels that way, but in that case it would have meant bringing out N’Golo Kante – who was exceptional the whole match – or Jorginho at the base of our midfielder and you have to be careful with their counterattack.

“We were creating a lot, so the change of Michy had to change the feeling of the attacker. Can he come in and make things happen because he’s very dangerous around the box, so it was just like for. “

Chelsea will host Arsenal on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge in their next Premier League match.