EPL: Lampard sends strong warning to Chelsea attackers before Arsenal clash

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard warned his forwards, Willian, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Pedro, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi that they must be “more clinical on the surface and score more goals” for the Blues.

Lampard said this before Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard’s men head into the game after a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United over the weekend.

“We have to be more clinical in the box when it comes to our front line, when we attack and we spend a lot of time around the opposition box,” Lampard said in the Chelsea official website.

“We have added a few goals to the midfield and we have people who can come from the midfield, but the blunt reality is that we need more front line goals.”

He added: “I wouldn’t say they [Arsenal] will be eliminated if we win, not with this season. I think any team that does a good run together, the picture can change very quickly.

“We know they are competitors and we know they are a few points behind us, but we know that if they beat us they will feel like they can close the gap with us.

“So we know how serious it is, which is why I think it’s best not to look too much at the other teams and worry about yourself.”