EPL: Lacazette hits Arsenal teammates before Chelsea clash

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette blamed his teammates for being “naive” after a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.

The Gunners looked to the Cape to beat the Blades on Saturday, but conceded late to share points.

John Fleck’s deflected shot in the 83rd minute canceled Gabriel Martinelli’s effort before half time.

Arsenal have led Crystal Palace (twice), Chelsea, Eintracht Frankfurt, Vitoria, Wolves and Watford this season, but failed to take three points.

And Lacazette criticized the Gunners for their bad mentality.

“They weren’t very dangerous but this match sums up how we are this season. We win the game, but don’t exceed it, ”Lacazette told RMC Sport.

“We are pretty naive right now. We need to be meaner and more consistent in the 90th to 93rd minute of matches.

“Especially when you can do better than that. We have the players. Too bad.”