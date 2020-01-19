EPL: Klopp talks after Liverpool beat Man United 2-0

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted on Sunday to a 2-0 Premier League win against Manchester United.

Two goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah gave Klopp’s men three points against the Red Devils at Anfield.

Speaking after the match, Klopp was quoted by the Liverpool official website as saying in his post-match, “Good game, really good game. One of the best derbies we have played so far. Very dominant in most periods of the game.

“I didn’t really like it in the first half of the last five or seven minutes, but nothing really happened, we weren’t as dominant as before. We played very well, we dominated the opponent, we played exactly in the space we needed.

“When we saw the composition, it was pretty clear what they wanted to do. The boys used the spaces very well, so drop a six, be there, high back, be flexible and create lots of chances.

“We scored on a set kick but we had other situations obviously. And then the start of the second half was absolutely brutal – wow. We jumped and got, I don’t know, at least three, four chances and we didn’t score. As is always the case and how often it was quite often now in this season, the opponent has the chance to return. That’s what happened.”