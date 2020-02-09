EPL: Kaka claims Messi could leave Barcelona for the Premier League Club

Former star of Brazil and Real Madrid, Kaka, said Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona for England.

Messi was recently involved in a public dispute with sports director Eric Abidal, who had questioned the players’ commitment under former manager Ernesto Valverde.

There had been speculation that the Argentine captain might leave Camp Nou in the summer.

Kaka, speaking to Sky Sports, believes the day could come when Messi leaves Barca.

He said: “I think it won’t be a problem for him to play in the Premier League or to play in a top club in the top three leagues in the world. It would be good for him.”

“But of course it depends on what he wants for his career. It’s hard to see how he plays for another club, but it’s just… [he may feel] “It’s okay, it’s time for me to change, and I’ll have another experience and the best Football players in the world change their world for another team. “

Kaka also compared a possible Messi exit to when Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018.

“I think the most important thing is not the broken part, but the way this is going to break.

“When [Cristiano] left Ronaldo Madrid we were sad that Ronaldo left the club and of course many of them regret that Ronaldo left Real Madrid,” said Kaka.

Messi has a clause in his current contract that allows him to leave free of charge at the end of the season.