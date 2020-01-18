EPL: Jurgen Klopp reacts as Premier League changes VAR

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to the Premier League’s decision to start using field monitors.

The German welcomed the announcement that Premier League referees will now be encouraged to use field monitors to help make VAR decisions.

The referees have mainly relied on information from VAR officials to make their decisions, although monitors have been stationed on the side of the field in every high-level match since the introduction of VAR in the Premier League earlier this season.

These officials – who are stationed at the Premier League headquarters in Stockley Park – made their calls on the basis of numerous TV reruns before advising the referee on the ground on what to do.

It is estimated that the referee on the field looking at the screen to make his own decision is a preferable option because this official will have an idea of ​​the match.

Liverpool boss Klopp, whose team will face Manchester United at Anfield this weekend, is one of the Premier League leaders behind the movement.

“The only reason to have it is to use it. I don’t know why they haven’t been used so far, “said Klopp on Friday.

“We want the right decisions, so we have to use all sources. It won’t happen five or six times a game. About 100% clarification is needed. “