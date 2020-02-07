EPL: Jesse Lingard compared to Iniesta

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen compared Jesse Lingard to Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta.

On the Michael Anthony Show, Meulensteen said Lingard had qualities similar to Iniesta.

The 27-year-old struggled with this argument and has not scored a goal in the Premier League since December 2018.

Meulensteen said: “This is the luck you need and certain managers can see it.

“Jesse always had qualities like Iniesta for Barcelona in his game.”

Meulensteen, who had worked with United between 2007 and 2013, also supported Lingard to find his best shape again.

He added: “In my opinion, Jesse is – and I think he knows it himself, he’s a great boy – a player who is so difficult to evaluate for the opposing teams.

“I think it’s more a matter of trust, you have to know your stuff and trainer and say:” OK, when did you have the best games? When did you score the most goals? And why isn’t it happening now? “

“There is a dent somewhere on that line and you need to find it and what you can do to make sure the focus goes back.”

Lingard is currently in a winter break with United in Dubai.

The Englishman wants to impress coach Ole Gunnar Solksjaer in the last three months of this season, especially with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.