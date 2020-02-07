EPL: Ighalo warned of Man Utd’s challenge

Former Nigeria winger Garba Lawal warned Odion Ighalo of the big challenge he faces at Manchester United.

Ighalo will spend the rest of the season at United after signing a six-month loan agreement with the Red Devils.

The 30-year-old previously played for Watford in the Premier League.

During his time on Vicarage Road, he scored 33 goals in 82 games.

According to Lawal, United is on a completely different level: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men contest the knockout phase of the Europa League and want to be among the top four.

“I want to congratulate him and there will be more challenges every week since Manchester United is not Watford.

“The expectation from Manchester United will be much higher than from Watford. It will be massive. It will not be easy.

“He has to prepare very well. The club will expect 100% of it, which I think it can do, ”Lawal told Goal.