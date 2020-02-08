EPL: Ighalo, Pogba fell out when Solskjaer traveled with 20 players for the winter break [Full list]

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left Manchester and traveled to Spain where he and his team will train in warm weather.

Solskjaer uses the winter break in the Premier League to enable his players to change scenes.

A total of 20 players arrived on Saturday.

Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe are back in the squad after an injury.

However, they were the goalkeeper of the third choice without Paul Pogba, who is in rehab in Dubai, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo and Lee Grant.

David de Gea, Bruno Fernandes, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata were also missing from the 20-man squad.

United will stay at the Kempinski Hotel in Estepona for a week and use the facilities at the Marbella Football Center.

United’s complete roster:

Goalkeeper: Nathan Bishop, Sergio Romero

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly, Timotheus Fosu-Mensah, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Brandon Williams, Luke Shaw

Midfielder: Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard, James Garner, Fred

Forward: Daniel James, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong

Not present, but ready to join: David de Gea, Victor Lindelof, Bruno Fernandes, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata.