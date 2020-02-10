EPL: I miss Guardiola – Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that he misses Pep Guardiola.

Arteta worked as Guardiola’s assistant in Manchester City for three years before replacing Unai Emery in the Emirates in December.

The Gunners are currently 10th in the Premier League, while City has dropped 22 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Arteta, who is currently on the Arsenal squad in Dubai, says he is still in contact with Guardiola and is “privileged” to have learned from him as a manager.

When asked by reporters if he missed Guardiola, Arteta said, “Definitely. I am a great friend of his and I admire him. I enjoyed working and success. We spent a lot of time together and he’s a friend.

“I always talk to him. He is a really good friend of mine. I respect him so much. We share many things in our lives and discuss everything.

“I have to do my own things. He was part of my development as a person who went through many things that I experienced alongside him.

“It was a privilege and of course a lot of things that I took on board that I felt from my time in Barcelona that we shared and a lot of things that I learned from his management.”