EPL: Four players leave Chelsea after Lampard sign Ziyech for the first time

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will approve the departure of four first-team players before Hakim Ziyech arrives from Ajax this summer, UK Mirror reports.

Ziyech will join the blues on July 1 after both clubs agreed a £ 37.8 million fee for the 26-year-old.

Lampard brought no new faces in January, although the transfer ban was lifted.

However, he will oversee eviction at the end of the season, with Olivier Giroud, Pedro Rodriguez, Willian and Michy Batshuayi likely to leave.

Pedro and Giroud have only played eleven league games this season.

Batshuayi is under contract until 2021, but is considered an excess of requirements at Stamford Bridge, as no Premier League start has been made this season.

Willian has shown much more under Lampard than Giroud, Pedro and Batshuayi, but the 31-year-old’s contract expires in the summer and talks about new conditions are not progressing.