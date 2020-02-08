EPL: Coronavirus won’t stop Ighalo’s Man-Utd dream

Odion Ighalo has always been a Manchester United fan.

Every old picture and interview points to this.

When the opportunity arose to sign for the Red Devils, the transfer deadline couldn’t stop him.

Ighalo accepted a cut in wages to complete his “dream move” to Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old was signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to ensure that United comes to the end of the season with a real striker after Marcus Rashford’s back problems.

However, there was a small setback on Saturday.

Ighalo was removed from the squad who had traveled to Spain for warm weather training.

The Nigerian striker was excluded for fear of the Corona virus outbreak, which could lead to him being denied entry to the UK.

The club said in a statement, “The club can also confirm that Odion Ighalo will not travel to Spain due to the current situation in China, as there is no guarantee that he will approve immigration to the UK upon returning to the border restrictions for Travelers who have been in China for the past 14 days will be exacerbated. “

Ighalo stayed back in Manchester, where he participated in two training sessions to stay fit.

United will travel to Chelsea after the winter break. Don’t bet Ighalo take the lead and score in Stamford.