EPL: Chelsea Kovacic compares Lampard with Sarri, Zidane

Chelsea midfielder Matteo Kovacic compared coach Frank Lampard and Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri.

He also compared Lampard and Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

Kovacic, who moved from Real Madrid to Chelsea under Sarri, thinks that training at Lampard is always a challenge, while it was boring for the Italian.

“I came to Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri, but frankly Lampard is an excellent coach,” Kovacic told FourFourTwo.

“Lampard has retained the character he had as a player in his personality as a manager, which has inspired us all at Chelsea.

“He is committed to everything he has. Training here is always a challenge and different from last season under Sarri.

“Maybe that’s the main difference between Lampard and Sarri, who made the concept of training at Chelsea pretty monotonous.”

He added: “Zidane’s coaching style is similar to Lampard’s and her methods really suit me.”

Kovacic will hope to lead Chelsea to victory if they face Manchester United in the next Premier League after the international break.