Chelsea received a major boost before their Premier League clash with Arsenal on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirmed at his pre-match press conference on Monday that defensemen Reece James and Marcos Alonso were in the running to present themselves against Mikel Arteta’s men after their recovery .

“Reece injured his back knee,” said Lampard, quoted by Football London.

“Not as bad as it could have been.” He is in the running for tomorrow, but we will decide tomorrow. He injured his ankle at the start of the season. I hope he will be back tomorrow. “

“Yes, Alonso is in good shape,” added Lampard.

“This league is so competitive. I know it’s a good team with good players. There was a change when Arteta arrived, we have to be on our guard and at our best. “

Chelsea are heading into the game after a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United over the weekend.