EPL: Berbatov compares Ighalo with Rashford, Martial

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov Dimitar said Odion Ighalo could be the perfect match for number 1. 9 role at Old Trafford.

After selling Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan last summer, United were without a dominant center forward.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left to Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who prefer to cut far.

After Rashford suffered a back injury, Solskjaer brought Ighalo to improve his attack options.

Berbatov believes the experience of the Nigerian Premier League will be valuable to the Red Devils.

He said to Betfair: “I think it’s a good move for United because Ighalo played in the Premier League and did well with Watford, so he’ll know what to expect.”

“He has scored many goals in China and his record for Nigeria is also impressive. I want to see him play as soon as possible because I’m excited to see how he fits with Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s plans.

“Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both want to cut from the left, so United probably didn’t have a natural number 9 this season. Ighalo should give them that and I’ll be curious to see how they play with him. “