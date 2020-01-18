EPL: Arteta reveals who to blame for Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Sheffield United

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta hit the video assistant referee (VAR) after his 1-1 draw with Sheffield United on Saturday.

Gabriel Martinelli shot ahead of the Gunners just before halftime, but John Fleck equalized seven minutes from time.

Arteta thinks their team should have been able to double their lead before conceding.

At the start of the second half, Nicolas Pepe passed Jack O’Connell’s stretched leg in the box.

But referee Mike Dean dismissed the protests and VAR did not get involved.

“I think it’s very clear. It was the same as with Chelsea, very clear. I don’t know how many tools do we need?

“A lot is happening and the challenge is getting bigger and bigger because we get a lot of unpleasant surprises every day with a few injuries and suspensions.

“But we are ready for anything we have, we will do our best every time we hit the field and we did it today,” Arteta told beIN Sports.