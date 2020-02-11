EPL: Arsenal, worst team in the Premier League – Paul Merson

Arsenal hero Paul Merson said the club had been the worst Premier League team without a ball in the past decade.

This was announced by Merson on Sunday evening at the Emirates Stadium before the game against Newcastle.

Arsenal are currently tenth in the Premier League table with 31 points from 25 games.

“I supported what former Arsenal coach Unai Emery said about the team because Gunners shouldn’t be in that position in the Premier League given the quality of the squad players,” said Sky Sports Merson.

“I found it difficult to see Arsenal under Emery. I assumed that it was forgiving, like watching former coach Arsene Wenger.

“Arsenal have been the worst club in the English Premier League without a ball in the past ten years.

“The problem is hard work. Ask any soccer fan what they want from their team and they will tell you that they want the players to work hard on the field.”