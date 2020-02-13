EPL: Ajax ‘Van de Beek pays tribute to Hakim Ziyech on transfer from Chelsea

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek says teammates Hakim Ziyech will be successful at Chelsea.

The 22-year-old said this while congratulating Ziyech on his upcoming move to the Premier League giants.

DAILY POST had reported that Ziyech had an oral agreement with Chelsea to move to Stamford Bridge this summer for $ 45 million.

“I’ve heard a lot of reports about the move from Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea, but I don’t know if the deal is finally over,” Van de Beek told VoetbalPrimeur.

“Well, I wish him all the best. I hope he succeeded at Chelsea because he deserved it.

“I’m sure he’ll do great on Stamford Bridge because he’s a wonderful player.”

He added: “Chelsea is a big club with a lot of young people.

“I see Chelsea as a pleasant club where Ziyech will get even better.”

Ziyech has scored six goals and registered twelve assists in 18 Eredivisie games for Ajax this season.