Episode 3 trailer takes us to Coney Island

How to trade Pokemon with Pokemon HOME on Matthew Liebl’s phone

Check out the trailer for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Episode 3, which will be released for free in February 2020.

We’ve known for some time that episode 3 of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 would take us back to New York, the scene of the first game. More specifically, we will be redirected to Coney Island, where the scientist who may be able to help find a cure for the virus is believed to be detained.

Ubisoft has released a new story trailer that shows more content after the launch. It’s more of a movie trailer, so there’s no real gameplay, but it shows some of the cool things we can look forward to with the free update.

For starters, we can look forward to coming across the cleaners again. If you remember, this was a faction seen in the first game. Upon their return, players will likely have access to a flame thrower. This weapon will likely be tied to the new specialization that remains to be discovered.

In terms of content, Episode 3 will include two main missions and two classified tasks. As usual, holders of a Year One Pass receive immediate access to the classified tasks and the new specialization. We also get a new exotic SMG, the Kameleon, which changes colors to match your environment.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hlhcVB-6RRs [/ embed]

What unfortunately doesn’t come with the February update is the game’s second raid. As Ubisoft confirmed earlier this month, Raid # 2 will be released “sometime after the start of Episode 3”. Don’t worry, it will still be free for everyone.

A status of the game scheduled for January 29th will give a deeper insight into the content of Episode 3 and even a look at what’s emerging in the future. Episode 3 is the third of three major content updates Ubisoft has planned for the first year of Division 2. Shortly before the first anniversary of the game, it is unclear which second year of division 2 is planned for the players.