Episode 1: Inside ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards

For thirteen years, black women in Hollywood have gathered in Los Angeles to not only celebrate each other’s performances in the cinema, but also to provide a safe space for colored women in an industry that still has little diversity.

And now, for the first time, ESSENCE is pulling back the curtain for the way our team creates the magical event that takes place Thursday afternoon at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

This year ESSENCE honors the Emmy Award-winning actress Niecy Nash; Queen & Slim director Melina Matsoukas; actress Lashana Lynch; and the pioneering cast of Pose together with his co-executive producer, Janet Mock. The event is organized by The Talk co-host, Eve.

In episode one of Inside Black Women in Hollywood we see the team behind the event last September sitting at a table in the boardroom. They have come together to brainstorm about how they can make lunch special this year, and also to formalize the 2020 nominees.

“We want our nominees to be protected,” said Jovanca Maitland, director of Live Events and Experiential at ESSENCE, to start the meeting. “We don’t want to look like we are after us. We always want to look like we are leading.”

Cori Murray, director of entertainment at ESSENCE, explained how the event came about at all.

“When we started, there was a magazine called Premiere, and Premiere had a song titled Women in Hollywood,” she said. “And it was our former editor-in-chief Vanessa DeLuca who said one day:” Hey, we have to do this for lunch. We really have to look at our audience … and really start celebrating. “

Murray added that after the “outpouring of love that came from that first event, (it) really let us know that black women were starving for this recognition.”

