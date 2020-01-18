Epic Games is a partner of TikTok for the Emote Royale competition

MUT 20: Luke Kuechly, Antonio Gates M20 Tributes in the Madden Ultimate Team by Matthew Liebl

Epic Games gives players the opportunity to have their own emote immortalized in Fortnite through the TikTok “#emoteroyalecontest”.

Epic Games once again draws on its huge player base for creative juices. The developer is no stranger to integrating pop culture references into his Battle Royale game Fortnite, and now they’re turning to one of the most popular apps for their next competition, TikTok.

The new “#EmoteRoyaleContest” at TikTok gives players the opportunity to have their dance moves immortalized in Fortnite. It’s super easy to get involved.

All you have to do is record a video yourself and make your best dance move – with the approved music dance tracks – and then share it on TikTok with the hashtag “#EmoteRyaleContest”. The contest runs from January 18, 12:00 p.m. PST to January 24, 11:59 p.m. PST. The winner will receive 25,000 V-Bucks ($ 250) and a “Fortnite VIP Giveaway Package”.

This is not the first time that Epic Games has turned to the community to get ideas for Fortnite emotes. In 2018, the developer hosted a boogiedown contest in which the winner’s dance was also created as an emote in Fortnite. The winner of this competition can be seen here.

I am not really a fan of these types of competitions because I believe that creators should be paid for their work – with real money, not with prizes. But the players seem to like it.

I think if you’re a kid who doesn’t have to pay real bills, you can be pretty happy if you get paid in V-Bucks. And who doesn’t want the rights associated with being immortalized in one of the most popular video games forever?

Next: Ninja will be immortalized in Fortnite forever

This type of competition is also better than the alternative that Epic Games has taken with emotes. That means stealing them from the internet. Epic Games is currently facing five trials, all of which are currently on hold and submitted by people who claim the developer has improperly used dances they created as Fortnite emotes.